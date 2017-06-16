版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Hytera Communications to raise bid offer for Canada's Norsat to $11.25/shr from $10.25/shr

June 16 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd

* Says board approves to raise bid offer for Canada's Norsat International Inc to $11.25 per share from $10.25 per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tuExT7

