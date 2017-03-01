版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 02:54 BJT

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units

March 1 Hyundai Motor America :

* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
