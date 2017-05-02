版本:
BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America says April U.S. sales of 63,050 vehicles, an overall increase of 1 pct from last year

May 2 Hyundai Motor America

* Hyundai motor america - u.s. Sales of 63,050 vehicles in april, an overall increase of 1 percent compared with april 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2pCLDUU) Further company coverage:
