2017年 5月 4日 星期四 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-IAC/Interactive reports adjusted earnings per share $0.29

May 3 Iac/Interactivecorp

* Qtrly revenue $ 760.8 million versus $ 819.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue view $717.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
