BRIEF-IAC/Interactivecorp says $20-mln fee will be payable by Angie's List on termination of merger

May 2 IAC/Interactivecorp

* IAC/Interactivecorp - if merger terminated by Angie's List, a termination fee of $20 million will be payable by Angie's List to IAC - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
