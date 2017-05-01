版本:
2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-IAC plans to buy Angie's List- WSJ, citing sources

May 1 (Reuters) -

* IAC plans to buy Angie's List- WSJ,citing sources

* IAC plans to offer $8.50 a share for Angie's, deal would value Angie's List at more than $500 million- WSJ,citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2oR3dr7
