BRIEF-IAC's Homeadvisor acquires Mybuilder

March 27 IAC/InteractiveCorp:

* IAC's Homeadvisor acquires Mybuilder, a leading home services marketplace in the UK

* Says terms of deal were not disclosed.

* IAC/Interactivecorp - Mybuilder purchase follows Homeadvisor's recent acquisition of Canada's Homestars in February, and Germany's Myhammer last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
