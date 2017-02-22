BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports 6 pct rise in Q4 revenue

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 IAMGOLD Corp-
* IAMGOLD reports strong operating cash flow, up $276 million (721%) in 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $252.5 million
* IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of joint venture operations, for 2016 was 813,000 ounces, up 7,000 ounces from 2015
* IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of joint venture operations, for Q4 2016 was 215,000 ounces, up 16,000 ounces from same prior year period
* IAMGOLD Corp - total cash costs for q4 2016 were $740 per ounce, down 10% from same prior year period.
* IAMGOLD Corp - Q4 2016 all-in sustaining costs were $995 per ounce, 17% lower than q4 2015
* IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01
* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 attributable gold production 845,000 oz to 885,000 oz
* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of $1,000 oz to $1,080 oz
* IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 capital expenditures of$250 million, plus or minus 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.