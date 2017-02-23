BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports death of an employee at its Westwood mine in Quebec

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 IAMGOLD Corp-
* Reports death of an employee this morning at its Westwood mine in Quebec
* Says deceased was discovered lying next to his parked equipment after night shift
* Says there were no indications of an accident or equipment failure
* Says Westwood's emergency response team was immediately deployed and provided emergency assistance
* Says government authorities are leading an investigation to determine cause of death Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.