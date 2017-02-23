BRIEF-IAMGOLD reports death of an employee at its Westwood mine in Quebec

Feb 23 IAMGOLD Corp-

* Reports death of an employee this morning at its Westwood mine in Quebec

* Says deceased was discovered lying next to his parked equipment after night shift

* Says there were no indications of an accident or equipment failure

* Says Westwood's emergency response team was immediately deployed and provided emergency assistance

* Says government authorities are leading an investigation to determine cause of death Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: