版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine

March 6 IAMGOLD Corp

* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine

* Power purchase agreement to begin development of a 15 mwp solar power plant in 2017 for company's Essakane mine in Burkina Faso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐