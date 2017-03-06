BRIEF-IAMGOLD says to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 IAMGOLD Corp
* IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine
* Power purchase agreement to begin development of a 15 mwp solar power plant in 2017 for company's Essakane mine in Burkina Faso Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.