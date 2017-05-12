BRIEF-Iasis Healthcare reports Q2 revenue $843 million

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Iasis Healthcare Corp
* Iasis Healthcare announces second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 revenue rose 2.6 percent to $843 million
* Iasis healthcare corp- consolidated revenue for Q2 ended March 31, 2017, totaled $843.0 million, an increase of 2.6 pct compared to $821.3 million in prior year quarter
* Net earnings from continuing operations for Q2,totaled $1.3 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $10.4 million
* In process of converting to new integrated clinical and revenue cycle systems, which co expects to make significant investments through 2019 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project