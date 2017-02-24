版本:
BRIEF-IBC Advanced Alloys qtrly loss per share $0.03

Feb 24 IBC Advanced Alloys Corp

* IBC Advanced Alloys reports fiscal Q2 2017 results

* Revenue for quarter was $3.57 million, a 7.4 percent increase over revenue of $3.32 million in comparable prior-year period.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Steadily progressing toward goal of achieving cash-flow positive operations in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
