BRIEF-Iberian announces joint processing agreement on White Caps Tailings project

March 28 Iberian Minerals Ltd
* Iberian announces joint processing agreement on White Caps
Tailings project
* Its unit, Mineworx Technologies has entered into a binding
letter of intent to form a joint venture with Coronet Metals Inc
* Under terms of deal, unit will apply exclusive license to
utilize enviroleach technologies patent-pending, non-cyanide
leach formula
* Under terms of agreement, coronet will provide all
necessary funding for testing and project development
