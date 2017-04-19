版本:
BRIEF-Iberian minerals' unit signed a JV agreement with Coronet Metals

April 19 Iberian Minerals Ltd

* Iberian Minerals Ltd - unit has signed a definitive joint venture agreement ("JV") with Coronet Metals Inc

* Iberian Minerals - JV to process gold bearing historic tailings and mine dumps at Coronet's white caps gold project near town of Manhattan in Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
