BRIEF-Ibex says sales for Q3 were up 60 pct

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Ibex Technologies Inc:
* Ibex reports results for the third quarter and the nine months ended april 30, 2017
* Ibex Technologies Inc - sales for quarter ended april 30, 2017 ($1.2 million) were up 60 pct compared to a very down quarter in same period of prior year
* Ibex Technologies Inc - expect that construction of our fermentation facility is on track to be finished in july 2017 ( q4 of this fiscal year)
* Ibex Technologies Inc - expect q4 sales to be higher than current quarter ;net earnings may reflect a modest loss as a result of normal heavier expenses in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.