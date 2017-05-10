BRIEF-IBI Group announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.10

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 IBI Group Inc
* IBI Group Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* IBI Group Inc - Forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017
* IBI Group Inc - Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over q1 2016 to $91.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)