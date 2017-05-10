版本:
BRIEF-IBI Group announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.10

May 10 IBI Group Inc

* IBI Group Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* IBI Group Inc - Forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017

* IBI Group Inc - Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over q1 2016 to $91.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
