2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-IBI Group Q1 revenue increases 3.2 pct

May 10 IBI Group Inc:

* IBI Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Says Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over Q1 2016 to $91.4 million.

* Says is forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2 million (or 11.1% of revenue) in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
