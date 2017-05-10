BRIEF-IBI Group Q1 revenue increases 3.2 pct

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 IBI Group Inc:
* IBI Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Says Q1 2017 revenue increased by 3.2% over Q1 2016 to $91.4 million.
* Says is forecasting approximately $363 million in total revenue for year ended December 31, 2017
* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2 million (or 11.1% of revenue) in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit