BRIEF-IBM Mobilefirst for ios apps to be launched on singapore airlines flights

BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus stem cell technology
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
May 18 International Business Machines Corp
* Ibm mobilefirst for ios apps to be launched on singapore airlines flights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On June 16, co, Amer International Group entered into a second amendment to common stock purchase warrant dated November 24, 2015