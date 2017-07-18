FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 小时前
BRIEF-IBM reports Q2 operating earnings $2.97/shr
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点17分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-IBM reports Q2 operating earnings $2.97/shr

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp

* IBM reports 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 revenue $19.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $19.46 billion

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share at least $13.80

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share at least $11.95

* IBM qtrly ‍diluted EPS from continuing operations: GAAP of $2.48; operating (non-GAAP) of $2.97​

* IBM - Q2 operating non-GAAP gross profit margin from continuing operations ‍47.2​ percent versus 44.5 percent in Q1

* IBM - second-quarter cloud revenues increased 15 percent (up 17 percent adjusting for currency) to $3.9 billion

* IBM - strategic imperatives revenue of $34.1 billion over trailing 12 months, up 11 percent

* IBM - maintains full-year EPS and free cash flow expectations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $13.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IBM's CEO says "‍continue to innovate, adding regtech capabilities to our portfolio of watson offerings"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

