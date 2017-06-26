版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-IBM says companies using Cisco UCS servers can now manage data intensive workloads on-premises with IBM COS

June 26 International Business Machines Corp :

* IBM says companies using Cisco UCS servers can now manage data intensive workloads securely, efficiently on-premises with IBM COS system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐