中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:56 BJT

BRIEF-IBM shareholders vote on executive compensation with 54.25 pct "for"

April 28 IBM:

* Shareholders vote on executive compensation with 54.25 percent "for" Source text:(bit.ly/2qo7P41) Further company coverage:
