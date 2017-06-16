版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-IC Potash announces financing

June 16 IC Potash:

* IC Potash announces financing

* IC Potash says non-brokered offering of up to 20 million units of company at a price of $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
