BRIEF-Icad Q1 revenue rose 12.5 percent to $6.8 million

May 2 Icad Inc

* Icad reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 12.5 percent to $6.8 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
