公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises announces hiring of Dr. Richard C. Mulligan

March 1 Icahn Enterprises LP:

* Icahn Enterprises LP announces hiring of Dr. Richard C. Mulligan

* Icahn Enterprises LP - Richard Mulligan is currently Mallinckrodt professor of genetics, emeritus, at Harvard Medical School Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
