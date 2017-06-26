BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn, David Schechter

BRIEF-Banro provides corporate update
* Banro Corp - Received notice from NYSE Market LLC that Banro is back in compliance with NYSE market's continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Icahn Enterprises LP:
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter
* Icahn Enterprises LP - entered into an agreement with David Schechter, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio
* Icahn Enterprises LP - previously disclosed consulting agreement between Icahn Enterprises and David Schechter has been terminated by mutual agreement
* Icahn Enterprises - previously disclosed consulting agreement between co & Brett Icahn, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio, remains in effect
* Icahn Enterprises LP - icahn Enterprises to provide seed capital in connection with launch of a new private investment management business by Schechter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Banro Corp - Received notice from NYSE Market LLC that Banro is back in compliance with NYSE market's continued listing standards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 28 The high correlation between iron ore price trends and cash generation at Vale SA shows the dependence that the world's No. 1 producer of the mineral has on that segment, a presentation to investors showed on Tuesday.
* Says public offering of 3.50 million common shares priced at $9.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: