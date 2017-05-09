BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises qtrly loss of $0.12 per depositary unit

May 9 Icahn Enterprises Lp

* Icahn enterprises l.p. Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $4.7 billion

* Icahn enterprises lp - for three ended march 31, 2016 revenues were $3.1 billion and net loss attributable to icahn enterprises was $837 million, or a loss of $6.21 per depositary unit

* Qtrly loss of $0.12 per depositary unit