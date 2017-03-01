版本:
BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Q4 net loss of $1.42 per depositary unit

March 1 Icahn Enterprises LP:

* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $4.0 billion

* Qtrly net loss attributable to Icahn Enterprises of $1.42 per depositary unit

* For Q4 2016 indicative net asset value increased by $1.4 billion to $5.6 billion compared to $4.2 billion as of September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
