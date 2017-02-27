版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:11 BJT

BRIEF-ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp

Feb 27 ICC International Cannabis Corp:

* ICC enters into MOU and presale agreement with Emblem Corp. Setting in motion a framework for the importation of CBD into Canada

* ICC International Cannabis Corp - pursuant to terms of mou and presale agreement, ICC has agreed to sell 10 pct of its 2018 CBD production to Emblem Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐