BRIEF-ICC Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.27

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 ICC Holdings Inc:
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
* ICC Holdings Inc - direct premiums written grew by 4.2 pct, to $12.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 from $12.1 million for same period of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2pXE1PJ Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.