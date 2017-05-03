BRIEF-ICC Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.27

May 3 ICC Holdings Inc:

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.27

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.27

* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016

* ICC Holdings Inc - direct premiums written grew by 4.2 pct, to $12.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 from $12.1 million for same period of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2pXE1PJ Further company coverage: