BRIEF-ICC International Cannabis Corp announces new CEO to support global growth strategy

June 26 ICC International Cannabis Corp

* Says CEO Guillermo Delmonte resigned

* ICC International Cannabis Corporation announces new CEO to support global growth strategy

* ICC International Cannabis Corp - Announced promotion of Alejandro Antalich to Chief Executive Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
