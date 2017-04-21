版本:
BRIEF-ICE reverts Daily Trading Limit for Cotton No. 2 futures

April 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* Effective with start of trading for Monday, April 24, 2017, the Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months (other than May 2017 contract, which will be in its notice period and therefore not subject to a price limit) will revert to 3 cents per pound (300 points) above and below the prior day Settlement Price Related: ICE expands Daily Trading Limit for Cotton No. 2 futures (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)
