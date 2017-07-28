FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ichor announces acquisition of Cal-Weld for $50 mln
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨2点03分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Ichor announces acquisition of Cal-Weld for $50 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* Ichor announces acquisition of Cal-Weld, inc.

* Ichor holdings ltd says deal for $50 million

* Ichor is financing acquisition with approximately $20 million of cash on hand and $30 million of incremental borrowing

* Ichor holdings ltd says acquisition is projected to be immediately accretive to Ichor's non-gaap adjusted diluted earnings per share for q3 of fiscal year 2017

* deal expected to generate between $0.07 and $0.10 of non-gaap adjusted eps in last two months of q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

