版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:18 BJT

BRIEF-Ichor Holdings announces launch of public offering by selling shareholders

April 24 Ichor Holdings Ltd

* Announces launch of public offering by selling shareholders

* Ichor Holdings Ltd - commencement of an underwritten public offering of 4.5 million ordinary shares by selling shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐