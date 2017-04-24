版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Ichor Holdings sees Q2 sales $152 mln to $162 mln

April 24 Ichor Holdings Ltd:

* Ichor Holdings Ltd announces preliminary unaudited revenue and earnings for first quarter and guidance for second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Sees Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.57

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $152 million to $162 million

* Expects preliminary Q1 revenue of approximately $148.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $146.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $139.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐