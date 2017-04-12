版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-ICL adjusts its organizational structure

April 12 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd

* ICL adjusts its organizational structure

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ICL essential minerals to serve as ICL's agro division and ICL specialty solutions as company's industrial division

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ICL specialty fertilizers becomes a part of ICL's essential minerals division

* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - Operating ICL SF under essential minerals is expected to create synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
