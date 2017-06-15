版本:
BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA

June 15 iCo Therapeutics Inc

* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017

* Says discussions will focus on a proprietary dual action Glaucoma Asset with a Novel mechanism of action that reduces intraocular pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
