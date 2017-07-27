FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Icon sees ‍2017 earnings per share $5.18-$5.38
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点05分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Icon sees ‍2017 earnings per share $5.18-$5.38

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Icon Plc:

* Qtrly ‍net revenue increased 5.0% to $431 million; qtrly earnings per share $1.31​

* Sees ‍2017 earnings per share $5.18 - $5.38; sees 2017 revenue $1.74 billion - $1.77 billion​

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $430.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.17, revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Icon Plc- ‍during quarter company recorded a charge of $7.8 million in relation to restructuring costs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

