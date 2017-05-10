BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group announces sale of peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands

May 10 Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* Iconix brand group announces sale of peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands

* Iconix Brand Group Inc- deal for for $345 million in cash,

* Iconix Brand Group - intends to use net proceeds from transaction plus additional cash on balance sheet to pay down approximately $362 million of debt

* Expects elimination of earnings from entertainment segment to be offset by interest savings from reduction of debt

* To use net proceeds from transaction plus additional cash on balance sheet to pay down approximately $362 million of debt

* Iconix Brand-definitive agreement to sell its interest in peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands to dhx media; deal expected to close by end of Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: