BRIEF-ICU Medical announces Q1 revenue $247.7 million

May 10 ICU Medical Inc

* ICU Medical, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* Q1 revenue $247.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.1 million

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.86

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
