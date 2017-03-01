BRIEF-Icu Medical Inc announces Q4 adj earnings per share $1.20

March 1 Icu Medical Inc:

* Icu Medical Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.20

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $95.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for 2017, expects revenue to be in range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion; adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $3.55 to $3.90

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.97, revenue view $1.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: