BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 ID Watchdog Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
* ID Watchdog Inc - subsidiary of Equifax Inc will acquire all of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of company
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for USD $63.3 million in cash
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for approximately USD$0.40 per ordinary share
* ID Watchdog Inc- transaction is structured as a statutory merger and is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017
* ID Watchdog Inc - merger agreement contains a non-solicitation covenant on part of id watchdog, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions
* ID Watchdog Inc - Equifax will be entitled to a termination payment of $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.