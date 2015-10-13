版本:
PIC updates position on proposed SABMiller takeover

Oct 13 Public Investment Corporation :

* Updated position on proposed SABMiller takeover

* Notes the board's decision to recommend the proposal to sabmiller shareholders and believes that the decision was arrived at with shareholders' interests in mind

* Will be engaging with both AB Inbev and SABMiller regarding the finer details of the listing

* Engaging with both AB Inbev and SABMiller to ensure that the rights of minority shareholders are taken into consideration during and post this transaction

* Also preference that the receipt of cash and swapping for shares of the new entity on the JSE is synchronised.

* Preference is that all shareholders be treated equally and be given ab inbev shares which rank pari passu with shares currently listed in brussels (Editing by James Macharia)

