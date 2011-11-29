版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 30日 星期三 02:53 BJT

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Nasdaq cancels trades in AMR preferred shrs

(Corrects timing)

NEW YORK Nov 29 AMR Corp: NASDAQ cancels trades in AMR Corp preferred AAR.N during market halts between 10:08:57 EST and 10:14:07; between 10:15:09 and 10:20:17 (not 10:20:18); between 10:22:00 and 10:27:14 ET

