版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-EMA confirms recommendation to suspend Tredaptive

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) * Ema press release: European medicines agency confirmsrecommendation to

suspend tredaptive, pelzont and trevaclyn (id:humtop)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐