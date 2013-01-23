版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 18:05 BJT

BRIEF-Heritage Oil completes sale of interest in Miran block, Kurdistan

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) * Heritage oil plc - completion of kurdistan disposal

