2017年 3月 15日 星期三 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Ideal Power to separate role of chairman of board from role of CEO

March 15 Ideal Power Inc:

* Ideal Power - on march 9, board determined that it was in best interest of co to separate role of chairman of board from role of chief executive officer

* Ideal Power Inc- Brdar will continue in his role as chief executive officer and president of company and as a member of board

* Board elected Dr. Lon Bell as interim chairman of board Source text - bit.ly/2nnahKX Further company coverage:
