BRIEF-IDENTIV Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

May 10 Identiv Inc:

* IDENTIV REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $13.4 MILLION VERSUS $12.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $64 MILLION TO $68 MILLION

* IDENTIV INC - CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $4 MILLION AND $7 MILLION