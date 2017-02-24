BRIEF-Idera Pharma reports positive Phase 1 data for IMO-2125

BRIEF-Divestco says Q1 revenue rose 27 pct to C$4.0 mln
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Idera Pharmaceuticals presents update from ongoing phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of Intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with Ipilimumab in metastatic melanoma patients refractory to Anti-PD-1 treatment at the 2017 ASCO-SITC clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium
* Have achieved successful completion of all our objectives in phase 1 portion of the trial
* Undertaking a parallel development pathway for IMO-2125 in combination with Pembrolizumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $ 0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 Five men, including a Washington political consultant and a federal employee, were criminally charged on Wednesday with engaging in an insider trading scheme based on leaks from within a federal healthcare agency.
* JELD-WEN holding Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock