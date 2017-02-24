BRIEF-Idera Pharma reports positive Phase 1 data for IMO-2125

Feb 24 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Idera Pharmaceuticals presents update from ongoing phase 1 dose escalation clinical trial of Intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with Ipilimumab in metastatic melanoma patients refractory to Anti-PD-1 treatment at the 2017 ASCO-SITC clinical Immuno-Oncology Symposium

* Have achieved successful completion of all our objectives in phase 1 portion of the trial

* Undertaking a parallel development pathway for IMO-2125 in combination with Pembrolizumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)