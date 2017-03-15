版本:
BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01

March 15 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
