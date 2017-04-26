版本:
BRIEF-IDEX Corp. raises quarterly dividend

April 26 IDEX Corp

* IDEX corporation increases regular quarterly dividend nine percent

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
